Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position By $467,160; Lafleur & Godfrey Increased By $713,841 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 75.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired 3,435 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)'s stock declined 4.69%. The Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 7,975 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 4,540 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $72.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 2.83 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc acquired 6,431 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock rose 0.73%. The Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 157,449 shares with $17.60M value, up from 151,018 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.27% below currents $128.42 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Thursday, August 8.