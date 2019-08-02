Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $478,530; Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Increased Its Holding

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 165,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 819,649 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 654,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 269,755 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA)

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 27,400 shares to 41,694 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,673 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc has invested 7.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.08 million were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp. Milestone Gp invested in 0.2% or 12,471 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.33% or 22,125 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company has 5.17 million shares for 17.68% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Company has 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc invested in 799,519 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Hendley & invested in 87,650 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 1.01 million shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd accumulated 1,042 shares. Richard C Young invested in 47,957 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Sadoff Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,350 shares. 75,084 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.