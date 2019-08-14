Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $478,530; Market Value Rose; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Price Rose While Caxton Lifted Its Holding

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 143,145 shares traded or 435.34% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management analyzed 4,090 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 8.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 355,653 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 39,408 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd accumulated 753,652 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 36,401 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Company has 7,572 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Company holds 0.76% or 55,000 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 528,558 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,541 shares. 94,563 were reported by Johnson Grp. Moreover, Retirement Planning Gru has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,370 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 8.93M shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. 670,067 were accumulated by Staley Cap Advisers. First City Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.54% or 29,992 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 65,710 shares or 2.01% of the stock.