Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 120.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 285,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 523,200 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.02 million, up from 237,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 4.88M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 10/05/2018 – U.S. East Coast refiners look to Texas crude for discounted oil; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National reported 5,268 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Com reported 10,477 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.01 million shares. Srb holds 14,126 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 36,203 shares. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 41,575 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 65,546 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 217,923 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ajo LP stated it has 0.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Summit Fincl Wealth has invested 0.89% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,416 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

