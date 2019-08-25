Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position by $461,340 as Share Value Declined

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 15,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 973,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 989,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.73. About 128,683 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.38 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.70 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

