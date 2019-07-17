Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $387,638; Stage Stores (SSI) Shorts Down By 3.25%

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 39.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired 3,838 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 13,627 shares with $1.38 million value, up from 9,789 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 3.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. SSI’s SI was 4.33 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 4.48 million shares previously. With 129,900 avg volume, 33 days are for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s short sellers to cover SSI’s short positions. The SI to Stage Stores Inc’s float is 22.68%. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7499. About 32,834 shares traded. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 60.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores 1Q Loss $31.7M

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Management Mi invested in 0.19% or 6,460 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc reported 84,825 shares stake. Ckw Finance Grp holds 0.44% or 23,750 shares. Summit Fin Strategies holds 0.17% or 3,342 shares in its portfolio. Horrell stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 0.15% or 3,600 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability accumulated 75,152 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Com holds 245,070 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 120,519 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc invested in 0.08% or 4,206 shares. Smith Moore & reported 14,173 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32,239 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 32,879 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fcg Advsr has 29,685 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Stage Stores, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 8.49 million shares or 11.02% less from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 30,200 shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 4,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 18,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard invested 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 19,106 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,512 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Capstone Finance Advsr accumulated 18,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Lpl Fincl owns 10,400 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI).