Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $571,662; Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $2.71 Million

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $294.02. About 1.41 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 30,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 256,569 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 226,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 714,221 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Flavor Fragrance (NYSE:IFF) by 5,832 shares to 16,637 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil And Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 67,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,968 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN presents 2018 Safe Handling Award to 137 shippers – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unifor ratifies three new CN agreements NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.52 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.