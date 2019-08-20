Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $478,530 as Valuation Rose; Murphy Capital Management Maintains Holding in Salesforce Com Com (CRM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.32M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 19.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Lc holds 1.51% or 168,765 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited holds 1.74% or 62,235 shares in its portfolio. White Pine stated it has 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ontario – Canada-based Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Capital Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,109 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis accumulated 51,602 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 266,015 shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Limited Company owns 5.17 million shares. 87,163 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Management Inc. Ami Inv Mgmt owns 26,757 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Parsons Ri reported 2.04% stake. 440,118 were reported by Junto Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. New England Invest & Retirement has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 40,366 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosslink Cap invested 2.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,681 shares. Acg Wealth reported 5,121 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Llc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 84,000 were reported by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company owns 17,169 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,060 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.07% or 315,461 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 286,602 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 4,413 were accumulated by Amarillo Bancshares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hrt Limited invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Factory Mutual Insurance Commerce accumulated 0.11% or 58,600 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv accumulated 27,035 shares or 1.04% of the stock. 88,984 are owned by Pittenger Anderson.