Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Valuation Declined; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Its Position by $738,234

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.45. About 2.51 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,114 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $328,000, down from 3,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $275.83. About 5.34 million shares traded or 108.47% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 2.69% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 424 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 115,827 shares. The New York-based F&V Cap Mgmt has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Notis has invested 0.48% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 80,703 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Financial Bank has 0.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3.00 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 0.22% or 23,898 shares. 639,333 are held by Tcw. Cetera Limited Co accumulated 20,483 shares. 354,667 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Monetary Mgmt Grp has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 2,760 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17,172 shares to 158,999 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

