Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $387,638 as Share Price Rose; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $7.15 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 69,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.31M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 422,423 shares. 124,260 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Eulav Asset accumulated 0.19% or 44,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 38,321 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 83,574 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.39% or 2.31 million shares in its portfolio. Westover Ltd Liability Co reported 44,728 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Strum And Towne, a California-based fund reported 38,560 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 16,807 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 146,447 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 1.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co owns 935,267 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Orca Mngmt Limited Co owns 12,053 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 74,688 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 115,785 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 6,555 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Golub Gru Llc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sandhill Capital Prtnrs invested in 7,418 shares. Creative Planning has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Michigan-based Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 283,683 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Mai Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 77,963 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 6,482 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,643 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd holds 0.45% or 10,898 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.92% or 209,817 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 405,300 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).