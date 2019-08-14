Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $387,638; Shares Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Share Value Rose While Pura Vida Investments Has Decreased Holding

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $153.53. About 516,431 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 13.68 million shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video)

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26,218 shares to 28,318 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 56,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 20,447 shares in its portfolio. 4,993 are held by Verition Fund Lc. 2,000 are held by Marco Limited Liability Corporation. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 138,700 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 5,297 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & reported 0.01% stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.33% or 22,265 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 39,875 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 403,458 shares. Fdx invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Macroview Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 22 shares. Df Dent And Co has 41,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has 447,338 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 2.81 million shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt invested in 1.55% or 104,160 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp holds 0.14% or 2,075 shares. Moreover, General Invsts has 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 182,300 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt owns 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 134,175 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 132,141 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.62% or 28,483 shares in its portfolio. 3.21 million were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Harvey Invest Ltd Company reported 21,506 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc accumulated 3,651 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt owns 38,321 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 38,008 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust Trust invested in 28,179 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.