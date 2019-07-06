Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.17 N/A 2.12 12.60 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 3.13 N/A 2.39 14.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares and 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 1.91% 8.95% 25.61% 3.07% 20.69% 27.26%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.