Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

This is a contrast between Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.48 N/A 2.04 11.97 Webster Financial Corporation 51 3.57 N/A 4.09 12.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is presently more affordable than Webster Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Webster Financial Corporation’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Webster Financial Corporation is $62, which is potential 33.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 93.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Webster Financial Corporation.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.