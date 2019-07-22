Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.04 N/A 2.12 12.60 Valley National Bancorp 10 3.74 N/A 0.96 10.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Valley National Bancorp. Valley National Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Valley National Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Valley National Bancorp has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Valley National Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 61.6%. 0.9% are Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Valley National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Valley National Bancorp -2.11% 0.3% -3.87% 1.19% -20.39% 14.75%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Valley National Bancorp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Valley National Bancorp.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.