Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.01 N/A 2.12 12.60 Stewardship Financial Corporation 10 4.08 N/A 0.91 9.99

Table 1 demonstrates Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stewardship Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Stewardship Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stewardship Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.43 which is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Stewardship Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 24.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.2% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Stewardship Financial Corporation 1.57% -3.51% 2.28% -14.37% -25.12% -0.44%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Stewardship Financial Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.