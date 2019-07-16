Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Since Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.11 N/A 2.12 12.60 Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 16 4.05 N/A 1.31 12.28

In table 1 we can see Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than Lakeland Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta means Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Lakeland Bancorp Inc. -3.08% 2.55% -2.25% -2.25% -18.43% 8.51%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Lakeland Bancorp Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. The company also provides consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, it offers investment and advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities. As of January 26, 2018, the company operated 53 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey; 6 New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Jackson, Montville, Newton, Teaneck, and Waldwick; 1 commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region; and 1 commercial loan production office serving Middlesex and Monmouth counties in New Jersey. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.