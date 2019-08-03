Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.62 N/A 2.04 11.97 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 2.89 N/A 2.33 13.41

Demonstrates Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 11% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has 31.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.