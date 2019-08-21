Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Contrasting side by side

Both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.43 N/A 2.04 11.97 S&T Bancorp Inc. 39 4.41 N/A 3.09 12.33

Table 1 demonstrates Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. S&T Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.2 beta indicates that Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 14.42% and its average target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and S&T Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 62.7% respectively. About 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.