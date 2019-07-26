Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Comparison side by side

Both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 3.09 N/A 2.12 12.60 Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 39 4.03 N/A 3.06 13.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is presently more affordable than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 0.00% 10% 1.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29% and 52.2%. 0.9% are Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01% Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. -1.19% 12.72% 11.78% 6.97% -14.5% 34.39%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions comprising information, receivable, and payable management services, as well as automated clearing house, check card, online bill payment, and payroll direct deposit services; and debit cards and mobile services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of PASL Holding LLC.