Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.44 N/A 2.04 11.97 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.65 N/A 0.38 28.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MBT Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MBT Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and MBT Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 14.2% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.2. MBT Financial Corp. has a 0.46 beta and it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% MBT Financial Corp. 1.6% 4.05% 9.22% 6.42% -4.18% 15.91%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than MBT Financial Corp.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.