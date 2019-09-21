Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Contrasting side by side

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 2.80 N/A 2.04 11.97 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 4.00 N/A 1.04 13.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 69.1%. About 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.