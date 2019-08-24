Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.41 N/A 2.04 11.97 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.53 N/A 3.40 10.92

Demonstrates Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Evans Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Evans Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.2 and it happens to be 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.5% and 59.3% respectively. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Evans Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than Evans Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.