Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Comparing side by side

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) and Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 23 0.00 5.45M 2.04 11.97 Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 28 3.70 N/A 2.27 12.36

In table 1 we can see Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. and Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24,051,191.53% 13.6% 0.9% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.2 beta. In other hand, Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares and 53.4% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12%

For the past year Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has 20.81% stronger performance while Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.