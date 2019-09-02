Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Position by $401,718 as Share Price Rose; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stock Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed Position by $369,600

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.00 million shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 11,957 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $210.72M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,106 shares to 95,778 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,730 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,642 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Paragon Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 28 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,190 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 155 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.04% or 300,026 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0.07% or 16.73M shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Eaton Vance has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Amer Century Inc accumulated 1.19 million shares. 7,779 were reported by Cetera Advisor Netwr. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 8,772 shares. S Muoio Lc accumulated 1.51% or 14,700 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 170,444 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).