Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

Both Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 41 0.83 N/A 2.28 19.14 NewMarket Corporation 429 2.36 N/A 20.08 21.00

In table 1 we can see Hawkins Inc. and NewMarket Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NewMarket Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hawkins Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than NewMarket Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hawkins Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NewMarket Corporation’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hawkins Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival NewMarket Corporation is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. NewMarket Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hawkins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hawkins Inc. and NewMarket Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of NewMarket Corporation is $380, which is potential -18.04% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of Hawkins Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31%

For the past year Hawkins Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewMarket Corporation.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats Hawkins Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.