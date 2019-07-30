Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Reaches $45.44 52-Week High; Shorts at Continental Resources (CLR) Raised By 11.08%

Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) had an increase of 11.08% in short interest. CLR’s SI was 8.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.08% from 7.38M shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 4 days are for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR)’s short sellers to cover CLR’s short positions. The SI to Continental Resources Inc’s float is 9.89%. The stock increased 5.59% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 1.46 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors

The stock of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) hit a new 52-week high and has $47.26 target or 4.00% above today’s $45.44 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $485.93 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $47.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $19.44 million more. The stock increased 4.15% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 17,482 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.53; 30/05/2018 – Hawkins 4Q Loss $37.4M; 16/04/2018 – Games-Scotland marathon runner Hawkins out of hospital; 11/05/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins Says Reading Damascus Headlines with Corresponding Bible Prophecies is a Must Study in Latest Post; 27/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States Scientific Studies Match Holy Scriptures in Surprising Way In New Post; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Sally Hawkins Executive Producing Psychological Thriller `Cordelia’; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Athletics-Hawkins blanked out after collapsing at Games marathon; 14/04/2018 – Games-Hawkins collapse overshadows men’s marathon; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Hawkins, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 10,850 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 17,594 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 7,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% or 6,528 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 11,009 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 22,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). 36,942 were reported by Cutter And Com Brokerage. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 11,417 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Northrock Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 22,176 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 132,102 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 14,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $485.93 million. It operates in three divisions: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It has a 19.93 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co has 3,676 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested in 0% or 29 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 424,374 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 6,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 37,650 are owned by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Highland Cap Management L P holds 0.41% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 148,700 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 42,075 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 60,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 5,719 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.53% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 20,000 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 16,500 shares. Korea Inv owns 207,197 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). South Dakota Council reported 135,499 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 70,752 shares.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.96 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 14.76 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Among 10 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. Hamm Harold had bought 38,600 shares worth $1.50 million. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.