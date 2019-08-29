Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Comparing side by side

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 40 0.85 N/A 2.28 19.14 Linde plc 186 4.41 N/A 10.10 18.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hawkins Inc. and Linde plc. Linde plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hawkins Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hawkins Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Linde plc is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Hawkins Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hawkins Inc. and Linde plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Linde plc’s average price target is $205.33, while its potential upside is 9.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawkins Inc. and Linde plc are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 83.3% respectively. 2% are Hawkins Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Linde plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58%

For the past year Hawkins Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Linde plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Linde plc beats Hawkins Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.