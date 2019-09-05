Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hawkins Inc. has 59.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hawkins Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hawkins Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 6.30% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hawkins Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. N/A 41 19.14 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Hawkins Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hawkins Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.05 2.19 2.48

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 26.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hawkins Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Hawkins Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Hawkins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Hawkins Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Hawkins Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hawkins Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Hawkins Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. In other hand, Hawkins Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hawkins Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hawkins Inc.’s peers beat Hawkins Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.