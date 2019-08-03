Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Comparison side by side

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 40 0.91 N/A 2.28 19.14 Innospec Inc. 83 1.47 N/A 4.22 22.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hawkins Inc. and Innospec Inc. Innospec Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hawkins Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Innospec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hawkins Inc. and Innospec Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Innospec Inc. 0.00% 11% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hawkins Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Innospec Inc. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hawkins Inc. are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Innospec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Hawkins Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Innospec Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hawkins Inc. and Innospec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 96% respectively. About 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Innospec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% Innospec Inc. -0.37% 0.79% 13.56% 34.38% 19.11% 51.2%

For the past year Hawkins Inc. has weaker performance than Innospec Inc.

Summary

Innospec Inc. beats Hawkins Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care products, and other specialty chemicals to oil and gas exploration and production, oil refinery, fuel users, personal care formulation, home care, agrochemical and mining formulation, and other chemical and industrial companies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customersÂ’ processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing and stimulation operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in an environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL plants. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.