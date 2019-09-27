Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Comparison side by side

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 44 0.00 9.60M 2.28 19.14 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 19 0.00 48.62M 0.13 165.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hawkins Inc. and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Hawkins Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hawkins Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of GCP Applied Technologies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 21,719,457.01% 11.3% 6.3% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 259,445,037.35% 9.1% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Hawkins Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hawkins Inc. Its rival GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hawkins Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.4% of Hawkins Inc. shares and 73.3% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26%

For the past year Hawkins Inc. had bullish trend while GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hawkins Inc. beats GCP Applied Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.