Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Comparing side by side

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins Inc. 41 0.85 N/A 2.28 19.14 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hawkins Inc. and Aemetis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hawkins Inc. and Aemetis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Hawkins Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Aemetis Inc. has a 0.08 beta and it is 92.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hawkins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Aemetis Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Hawkins Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aemetis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of Hawkins Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.7% of Aemetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aemetis Inc. has 10.86% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year Hawkins Inc. was less bullish than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

Hawkins Inc. beats Aemetis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.