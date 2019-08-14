Hawkins (HWKN) to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) is expected to pay $0.23 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HWKN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Hawkins Inc’s current price of $45.28 translates into 0.51% yield. Hawkins Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 28,563 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 27/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States Scientific Studies Match Holy Scriptures in Surprising Way In New Post; 23/04/2018 – Renters Rise Up! Turn In Signatures To Put Costa-Hawkins Repeal on November Ballot; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Loss/Shr 88c-Loss 83c; 16/04/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Traffic Alert: Hancock and Hawkins Counties; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees 4Q Rev Growth 7%; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Hawkins Sees FY Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.53; 15/05/2018 – Air Force’s Ronnie Hawkins, Army’s Michael Ferriter Interviewed for Cabinet VA Vacancy; 26/04/2018 – C.A.R. statement on proposal to repeal Costa-Hawkins law; 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.69 BLN RUPEES VS 1.64 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 3,607 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 91,854 shares with $24.48 million value, down from 95,461 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $142.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 1.76M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.10 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 5.08% above currents $293.17 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. UBS maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $482.92 million. It operates in three divisions: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

