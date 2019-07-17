Hawkins Chemical (HWKN) Market Value Declined While Mairs & Power Has Trimmed Holding by $436,320; Energy Income Partners Lifted Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Hawkins Chemical (HWKN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 12,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,637 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 110,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hawkins Chemical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 4,855 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HWKN News: 30/05/2018 – HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 70 RUPEES PER SHARE; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Athletics-Hawkins blanked out after collapsing at Games marathon; 14/04/2018 – Games-Hawkins collapse overshadows men’s marathon; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S HAWKINS COOKERS LTD HWKN.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 128.2 MLN RUPEES VS 133.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX – JOHN HAWKINS TO RETIRE AS COMPANY SECRETARY; TO REMAIN AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – LA Weekly: Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Track; 25/05/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins Says to Beware of Religious Organizations Teaching Satan Worship in Revealing Post This Week; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 27/04/2018 – Yisrayl Hawkins States Scientific Studies Match Holy Scriptures in Surprising Way In New Post

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 25,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.27 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.73 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 12,829 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has 173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Nbw Capital Lc accumulated 121,705 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.13% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Blair William And Il owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 62,375 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 51,886 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 4,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rr Limited Liability Company has 1.21 million shares for 7% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 310,188 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 3.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 13,765 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares to 5.47M shares, valued at $331.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ch Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 109,159 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $166.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 108,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO).

