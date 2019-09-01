Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Stake in Greenbrier Cos (GBX); As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Private Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $449,050

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 343,840 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 2,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4,975 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 2,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial holds 8,801 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 361,911 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,370 shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cibc World Markets reported 28,380 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36 shares. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 2.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Texas-based E&G Advisors LP has invested 0.19% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). South State accumulated 100 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.25M shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charter Tru has 5,036 shares. Bokf Na owns 11,166 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication reported 2,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,646 shares to 85,764 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,212 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).