Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Its Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) as Valuation Declined; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Its Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,953 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, down from 337,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 254,127 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 03/04/2018 – Tornado Global Hydrovacs Reports Strategic Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nasdaq Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDAQ); 20/03/2018 – Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COTI-2 Clinical Programs; 08/05/2018 – Peeks Social Completes Personas Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 08/05/2018 – Nasdaq Boardvantage® and passivelQ™ Win American Business Awards’ Gold Stevie® for “Best New Product of the Year”; 08/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BTAI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – D-BOX pursues its expansion with Cineplex adding a new location in Belleville, Ontario; 12/04/2018 – Honey Badger Exploration Stakes Additional Ground at its Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Camp

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 208,724 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 1.04% or 63,700 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 6 shares. Mackenzie Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,866 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division owns 0.04% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 10,212 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 75,100 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,485 shares. Citigroup owns 25,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32 are held by Regions Fincl Corporation. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 31,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 31,999 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resources holds 0.02% or 1.06 million shares. 10,389 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Greenbrier Companies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenbrier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continue To Avoid Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy The Greenbrier Companies Down 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.76M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (Dba Wabtec Corp) (NYSE:WAB) by 130,136 shares to 725,535 shares, valued at $53.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc Adr (NYSE:PUK) by 81,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500 CEOs who deliver for shareholders and those who donâ€™t – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,471 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 106,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 58,311 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 83,879 shares. Comerica Bank holds 39,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 1.42 million shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 4,964 shares stake. Westover Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4,447 shares. Intl Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 3,350 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 29,291 shares. Dupont Capital owns 1,100 shares. 8,354 are held by Pettee Investors. Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 0.08% or 275,200 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Pillar Pacific Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,529 shares.