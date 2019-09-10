Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake; Covalent Partners Decreased Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding By $2.53 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 35.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc acquired 51,320 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 197,201 shares with $6.36M value, up from 145,881 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $875.80M valuation. The stock increased 6.07% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 725,741 shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport

Covalent Partners Llc decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 34.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Covalent Partners Llc holds 340,057 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 520,800 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 3.49M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Greenbrier names top exec new president – Portland Business Journal” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Greenbrier introduces advanced covered hopper railcar for grain transport – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Greenbrier – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier Outlines Railcar Design Improvements – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 54.78% above currents $28.64 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 5.09 million shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham And Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 184,644 shares. 113,691 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Foster Motley invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Advisory Services Network Lc invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 15,928 shares. Asset has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,954 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 58,601 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 100,379 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mirae Asset Investments Limited has 8,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.26% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 29.53% above currents $9.65 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Earnest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Van Den Berg Management I, Texas-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 105,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 689,839 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 166,900 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Ls Advsrs Limited Co has 11,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 63,520 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 352,148 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 23,112 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Qvt Ltd Partnership invested 0.72% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity. HUFF CURTIS W bought 25,000 shares worth $202,075.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 09/04/2019: BOOM – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.