Hawkeye Capital Management Upped Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Vertex One Asset Management Has Upped M D C Hldgs (MDC) Position by $750,404 as Stock Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 305,907 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 276,267 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live

