Hawkeye Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $3.80 Million as Stock Declined; As Arista Networks Com (ANET) Shares Declined, Jackson Square Partners Trimmed Its Position

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 39,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313.33 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $240.06. About 694,880 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 502,070 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.37 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Cap invested in 26,080 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 569,287 shares. Citigroup reported 25,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City owns 431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 145,677 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 335 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Co accumulated 1,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 7,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public holds 0% or 86,651 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co accumulated 334,453 shares. Franklin Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 905,424 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 109,207 shares. Next Finance Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc Com (NASDAQ:HQY) by 962,468 shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $176.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 167,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYSE:NYT).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.