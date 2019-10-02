Hawkeye Capital Management Trimmed Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake; Nwi Management LP Has Raised Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) stake by 64.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX)’s stock declined 19.29%. The Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 70,511 shares with $2.14M value, down from 197,201 last quarter. Greenbrier Cos Inc now has $915.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 303,408 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Nwi Management Lp increased Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) stake by 19.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU)’s stock rose 8.87%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 555,000 shares with $8.31M value, up from 465,000 last quarter. Tim Participacoes Sa now has $6.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 748,285 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GBX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lack Of Railcar Demand In Spotlight At Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greenbrier introduces advanced covered hopper railcar for grain transport – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.07 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 852,134 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 13,533 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,170 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 25,349 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Communications owns 334,453 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 109,207 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,540 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.13% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 174,288 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 17,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset has 0.08% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 21,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 50 shares.