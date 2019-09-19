Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position by $775,314; Market Value Declined; S&Co Upped Its Cameco Com (CCJ) Holding

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 428,257 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

