Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Its Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.31 Million; Market Value Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.53M market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 574,625 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 12,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 42,074 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 54,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $214.51. About 23.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 901,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

