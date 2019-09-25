Hawkeye Capital Management Raised Holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) as Market Value Declined; Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 723,969 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 31,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 86,222 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 54,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 9.26 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 47,062 shares to 3,987 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,449 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

