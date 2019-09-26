Hawkeye Capital Management Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Cut by $3.80 Million as Share Price Declined; As A T & T (T) Shares Rose, Eastern Bank Upped by $703,032 Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 3,687 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 21,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 533,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.86M, up from 511,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 1.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 2,628 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 226,081 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Company holds 0.59% or 135,485 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 97,553 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 71,458 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 161 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 12,100 shares. 38 are owned by Cornerstone. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 334,453 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 50,950 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 82,300 are held by Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership. Da Davidson & invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.33 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,242 shares to 78,871 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,774 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).