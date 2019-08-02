Hawkeye Capital Management Maintains Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX); Gabalex Capital Management Holds Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 5.41M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 118,436 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57.33M are owned by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 236,106 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 45,570 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Front Barnett Associate reported 1.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Inc holds 0.76% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Co holds 4.15% or 471,845 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc invested in 26,907 shares. Bessemer Securities accumulated 11,450 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,562 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 191,125 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Covington Advisors reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 1,813 shares.