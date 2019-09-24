Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Its Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holding by $775,314; Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Alleghany (Y) Holding by $572,040

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 16,390 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, down from 17,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $778.3. About 46,149 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 721,591 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.36 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jakks Pacific considers sale to Jazwares parent – L.A. Biz” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Cooper Companies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinterest: The Only Way To Go Is Down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intll Group holds 28,221 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 1,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 3,470 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.02% or 5,314 shares. Montag A Associate holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,454 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 10,886 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Blackrock Inc has 1.50 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trust Commerce Of Vermont accumulated 655 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,261 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 39,953 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 0% or 731 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 346,767 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $17.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) by 82,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).