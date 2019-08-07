Hawkeye Capital Management Lifted Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.64 Million; Stock Price Declined; U S Global Investors Has Lifted Position in Iamgold (IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.065. About 5.36M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 99,072 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IAMGOLD Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IAMGOLD makes new discovery at CÃ´tÃ© gold project – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iamgold: Will Westwood Layoff Serve As A Catalyst? – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iamgold dismisses rumors of planned asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why IAMGOLD Stock Popped 11% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares to 850 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,410 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 167,997 shares. Dean Capital holds 30,915 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 59,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 905,549 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Utd Automobile Association owns 21,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,250 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Amer Intl Grp holds 23,999 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.08% stake. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.01% or 31,999 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 5.09 million shares.