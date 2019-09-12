Hawkeye Capital Management Increases Stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM); Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $3.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 569,338 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 121,618 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, up from 99,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 11.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,884 shares to 177,503 shares, valued at $14.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,439 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

