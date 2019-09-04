Hawkeye Capital Management Increases Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX); Barry Investment Advisors Position in Stamps Com (STMP) Has Increased by $1.71 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 168,022 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $739.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 18,781 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,731 are owned by Lpl Llc. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Granahan Invest Mgmt Incorporated Ma reported 0.2% stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd holds 26,075 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Inc owns 63 shares. Cap Intll Invsts reported 57,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Portolan Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,966 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,553 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Mngmt Corporation Va holds 1.4% or 62,668 shares in its portfolio. Barry Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 52,639 shares. Quantbot LP owns 30,961 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Voya Mgmt Lc reported 12,608 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,515 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Com. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 21,353 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 54,121 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 111,629 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 402,230 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,965 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 22,559 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,970 shares. 129,425 were accumulated by Bragg Fin Advsrs.

