Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $1.64 Million; Tig Advisors Cut Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Market Valuation Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 32.40% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 344,775 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). New Jersey-based Hgk Asset has invested 0.08% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Comml Bank invested in 48,152 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management owns 200 shares. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 70,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 13,322 shares. Parkside Bankshares invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 24,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 31,100 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Pfizer, Mylan, Exact Sciences, Alpine, Summit Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.