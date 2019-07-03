Hawkeye Capital Management Increased Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $1.64 Million; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holding Held by New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 811,704 shares traded or 49.31% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 73,842 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF LEVOCETIRIZINE DIHYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS USP, 5 MG IN U.S. MARKET; 26/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S COMMENTS ON PALONOSETRON HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 88 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 49 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 20,762 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 21,353 shares stake. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore accumulated 264,007 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,754 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 15,928 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4.77M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 17,653 shares.

